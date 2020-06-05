The National FFA Foundation awarded scholarships to members across the state of Kansas. FFA members were recognized for scholarship awards at the virtual 92nd Kansas FFA Convention, May 27-29.

The National Foundation offers approximately $2.7 million, donated by numerous sponsors, to FFA members across the nation every year. The awards range from $1,000 to $5,000 to assist with their education at a two-year or four-year institution. Award determination is based on a student’s qualifications, including academic achievement, leadership, supervised agricultural experience, FFA involvement or financial need.

This year’s local recipients and their respective FFA chapters are Chad Hibdon, Central Heights, and Riley Milliken, West Franklin.