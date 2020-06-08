Sheriff Department News

Arrests

• 9 p.m. Friday, 2600 block Louisiana Road, Ottawa, Stephen Lawrence Jr., 36, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with domestic battery after an altercation with a known 59-year-old Ottawa man.

Accidents

• 7:09 a.m. Friday, 4800 US-169 highway, Greeley, Daniel B. Hall, 49, Olathe, was traveling west in the 4800 block of US-169 highway in a 2019 Infinity QX60 when he had a medical incident, then veered off the south side of the roadway and through a fence belonging to Spur Lake Cattle before coming to rest in a field. Damage was estimated to be greater than $1,000.

• 4:31 p.m. Sunday, 3000 block of Vermont Road, Wellsville, Connie Alexander, 67, Osawatomie, was traveling south on Vermont Road when she entered the west ditch and overcorrected, causing her Dodge Ram to roll. Alexander was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigation is ongoing.

Incidents

• 11:05 a.m. Friday, 340 E. South St., Richmond, Richmond Healthcare advised Lawrence Penka, 78, had been struck in the face by another resident, identified as Jon Fowler, 62. Case is under investigation.

• 3:09 p.m. Sunday, 300 block of Monroe St., Pomona, Amy Brown, 41, Pomona, was arrested in connection with driving while suspended and released on a notice to appear.

• 11:59 p.m. Sunday, 700 block of US-59 highway, Richmond, Mathew Chapman, 29, Shawnee, Okla., was arrested in connection with driving while suspended and released on a notice to appear.

Ottawa Police Department

Arrests

• 8:56 p.m. Friday, 1100 S. Main Street, Ottawa, Travis Crabtree, 37, Baldwin City, was arrested in connection with interference with law enforcement after being contacted on a traffic stop and providing false information. Crabtree was released on a notice to appear.

• 11:05 p.m. Friday, 800 S. Cedar Street, Ottawa, Jessica Collins, 31, Baldwin City, was arrested in connection with driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and no insurance after being stopped for a traffic infraction.

• 1:01 p.m. Friday, 1500 S. Cedar Street, Ottawa, Mikaela Reynolds, 22, Kansas City, Mo., was arrested in connection with battery after being involved in a physical disturbance. Reynolds was released on a notice to appear.

• 4:30 p.m. Friday, 100 E. 2nd Street, Ottawa, John Whittaker, 40, Ottawa, was arrested on a Coffee County warrant after being contacted on a traffic stop.

• 9:22 p.m Saturday, 1400 S. Main Street, Ottawa, Brandy Yohe, 30, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia and transporting an open container of alcohol after being contacted on a traffic stop. Yohe was released on a Notice to Appear.

• 11:11 p.m. Saturday, 800 S. Cherry Street, Ottawa, Justus Noble, 18, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after being contacted on a traffic stop. Noble was released on a notice to appear.

• 12:55 a.m. Sunday, 200 E. Keokuk Street, Ottawa, Julian Howard, 18, homeless, was arrested in connection with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after being stopped for a traffic infraction. Howard was released on a notice to appear.

Accidents

• 11:45 a.m. Friday, 1300 W. Tiffany Court, Ottawa, Caralee Tinich, 73, Pomona, was driving a 2014 Ford and struck a 2018 Volkswagen owned by Valerie Brewer, 52, Ottawa.

• 5:45 p.m. Friday, 1100 N. Cedar Street, Ottawa, Emily Smith, 24, Ottawa, was driving a 2018 Dodge backing out of a private drive and struck a 2011 Ford driven by Daniel Humphrey, 37, Ottawa. Humphrey was also backing out of a private drive.

• 3:33 p.m. Saturday, 1300 S. Maple Street, Ottawa, Richard Larkin, 81, Ottawa, was driving a 1998 Chevrolet and backed into a 2016 Kia owned by Sharon Beck, 65, Ottawa.

Incidents

• 12:25 p.m. Sunday, 1600 S. Main Street, Ottawa, a 37-year-old Ottawa man reported he was battered by a known 38-year-old woman. Case is under investigation.

Thefts

• 4:18 p.m. Sunday, 2101 S. Princeton Street (Walmart), Ottawa, Tara Elkins, 35, Fontana, reported a Crystal Siefkas, 37, Lansing, stole items from the store. Siefkas was issued a notice to appear.

Wellsville Police Department

Monday (6/1): 700 block of Main St., public assist; K-33 highway/Interstate 35, assist other agency.

Tuesday (6/2): 1000 block of Poplar St., drug activity; 300 block of Olive St., suspicious activity.

Wednesday: 500 block of E. 7th., assist other agency.

Thursday: 700 block of Main St., assist other agency; 1000 block of Poplar St., assist other agency; 700 block of Main St., public assist.

Friday: 600 block of Walnut St., alarm by phone, public assist; 400 block of Walnut St., civil standby; 800 block of Main St., traffic complaint.

Saturday: 100 block of W. 6th St., special assignment; 900 block of Poplar St., motorist assist; 4700 block of Thomas Road, assist other agency.

Sunday: Interstate 35, MP 198, assist other agency.