State Rep. Mark Samsel added a Garnett pharmacist to his re-election team.

Samsel announced lifelong Kansan and Anderson County resident Nathan “Nate” Wiehl as the campaign’s treasurer.

“Over the last two years, I have grown to know and greatly respect Nate for his integrity, honor, and deep commitment to his faith, family, and community,” Samsel said. “Nate is a true leader in our community, and time and again he has shown that he is willing to take on the good fight to do what is right by House District 5 and all of the people of Kansas.”

During the 2020 session, Wiehl, a pharmacist employed by AuBurn Pharmacies, advocated for House Bill 2598, a bill that would have lowered prescription costs for House District 5 residents by leveling the playing field for small-town pharmacies against large out-of-state pharmacies, Samsel said. HB 2598 would have targeted pharmacy benefit managers that cause higher costs, bad results and more red tape for Kansans who need prescriptions.

“Through word and action, including several trips to Topeka during session, Nate went above and beyond to stand up for the little guy and the small businesses and pharmacies that are critical to whether our small towns can survive or thrive,” Samsel said. “Nate experienced first-hand what happens when special interests and partisan politics predominate over good legislation that would help Kansans. His voice is a refreshing change that we can trust and need, especially in the complex world of healthcare.”

“Nate has demonstrated a willingness to speak out against dangerous conspiracy theories and misinformation, and to hold elected officials accountable regardless of political affiliation,” Samsel said. “I am proud to have his voice of reason strengthen our campaign, and greatly appreciate his willingness to sacrifice additional time from his already busy schedule to help serve Kansans across our district.”

He was born in Goodland and moved to Hutchinson, where his mother was the administrative secretary for Trinity United Methodist Church and his father worked for Kraus Corporation for nearly four decades. Faith and agriculture remain priorities for Wiehl.

He attended Buhler High School, Hutchinson Community College and eventually the University of Kansas, where he graduated in 2007 with a doctorate of pharmacy degree. He is currently the director of clinical services for AuBurn Pharmacies and is board certified in advanced diabetes management. He also serves as the pharmacist in charge at Anderson County Hospital, where he provides advanced diabetes services and education.

Outside of work, Nate serves his church as an elder and trustee. He is also active in the Garnett Rotary chapter and has been active in Big Brothers Big Sisters, Ducks Unlimited, and served on the board of directors for the Kansas Pharmacist Association. He enjoys golf, fishing and hunting with his family on their farm in northwest Kansas.

His wife, Nicole, is a graduate of Anderson County High School and Wichita State. She currently is the varsity boys and girls golf coach at Anderson County High School. She also operates the local dance studio in Garnett with her mother. Together they have two children, who attend Garnett Elementary.