The Franklin County Health Department has identified 14 new positive cases of the coronavirus since June 5.

Franklin County now has a total of 49 positive cases and 1,298 negative test results. Of the positive cases, 32 are reported to have recovered. The health department is currently awaiting results from 45 pending tests.

The new cases include eight women and six men. Cases range in age from 9 to 89, with several young adults infected with the virus. The three cases reported over the weekend were symptomatic at the time of testing and could not be traced back to previous positive cases. The 11 remaining cases were mainly related to previous positive cases. Of the 14 total cases, eight were symptomatic and six were asymptomatic, showing no signs or symptoms.

The Franklin County Health Department is in the process of investigating each case and will contact anyone they believe should be tested based on prolonged contact with the positive individuals. The Franklin County Emergency Management Mobile Command Center has been redeployed to the Franklin County Annex parking lot enabling staff to test individuals under investigation in their vehicle without further public exposure. This is for scheduled testing only and is not open for public testing at this time.

Dr. Bud Ransom, county health officer, reiterated the importance of taking preventative measures.

“Please wear a mask in public, practice social distancing, continue good hand-hygiene and thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting all surfaces often,” he said.