Sheriff’s Department News

Arrests

• 12:25 p.m. Monday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa Kattie Althide, 37, Palestine, Texas, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for probation violation.

• 10:47 a.m. Tuesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Fernandez Chavez, 58, Olathe, was arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Accidents

• 12:13 p.m. Monday, 2500 block of Rock Creek Rd., Ottawa, Kaden Price, 17, Ottawa, had made a left turn onto Rock Creek Road from Eisenhower Road, when he experienced a steering malfunction in his 1995 Honda Passport causing him to travel into a ditch and rolling the vehicle onto its side. All four occupants were not injured and declined medical assistance. Damage estimated to be over $1,000.

• 10:24 p.m. 400 block of US-59 highway, Ottawa, Kimberly Sumners, 39, Osawatomie, was driving a 2005 Ford Fusion south when she struck a deer. No injuries. Damage estimated over $1,000.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 8:58 p.m. Monday, 1000 N. Sycamore Street, Ottawa, Lafayette Holt, 35, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with pedestrian under the influence after being contacted on a call for service.

• 10:29 p.m. Monday, 400 E. 5th Street, Ottawa, Samantha Bond, 22, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, transporting an open container of alcohol and no proof of insurance after being stopped for traffic infractions. Matthew Maxhimer, a 22, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and transporting an open container after being contacted on a traffic stop. Maxhimer was released on a notice to appear.

Accidents

• 3:07 p.m. Monday, 100 E. 4th Street, Ottawa, Kellen Harris, 35, Ottawa, reported an unknown subject struck his 2001 Nissan and left the scene. Case under investigation.

• 11:14 p.m. Monday, 200 E. 27th Street, Ottawa, a 2019 Freightliner driven by Roger Becker, 49, Sharpsburg, Ky., struck a 2019 Freightliner operated by Derrick Robinson, 51, Channelview, Texas, causing damage to both vehicles. Becker was cited for inattentive driving and Robinson was cited for parking in a no parking zone.

Incidents

• 2:54 p.m. Tuesday, 1500 S. Osage Drive, Ottawa, Megan Seastrum, 36, Ottawa, reported suspects caused damage to her vehicle.

• 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, 1300 S. Olive Street, Ottawa, a 27-year-old woman reported a possible violation of a protection order by a known 40-year-old man. Case is under investigation.

Thefts

• 9:50 a.m. Tuesday, 700 S. Oak Street, Ottawa, Marc Tegtmeyer 42, reported that unknown person stole a trailer from the property.

• 11:05 p.m. Tuesday, 400 S. Sycamore Street, Ottawa, Joe Bowen Jr., 47, Ottawa, reported unknown people entered his property and stole items.

• 12:21 p.m. Tuesday, 300 Walnut Street, Ottawa, Michelle Graf, 58, Ottawa, reported that known suspect stole property belonging to Hope House.

Wellsville Police Department

Monday: 200 block of Ash St., assist other agency; 400 block of Maple St., animal call; 600 block of Meadowbrook Court, civil matter; 600 block of Meadowbrook Court, animal complaint; 600 block of W. 4th St., traffic complaint; 800 Chilton Ave., civil matter; 300 Douglas St., traffic complaint.

Tuesday: 800 block of Main St., private property accident; 800 block of Main St., motorist assist; 300 block of Walnut St., welfare check; 500 block of Main St., juvenile complaint; 100 block of Walnut St., juvenile complaint; 300 block of Walnut St., public assist.

Wednesday: 300 block of Olive St., parking complaint; 400 block of Walnut St., civil matter; 400 block of W. 4th St., public assist; 300 block of Walnut St., public assist; Interstate 35, MP 199, assist other agency; 1000 block of Poplar St., traffic complaint; 700 block of Main St., public assist.