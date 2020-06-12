Local students were among the 1,802 named to the Fort Hays State University Dean’s Honor Roll for the spring 2020 semester.

The Dean’s Honor Roll includes undergraduate students only. To be eligible, students must have completed 12 or more credit hours and earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.60 for the semester. Full-time on-campus and FHSU Virtual College students are eligible.

Local students on the Dean’s Honor Roll are:

Ottawa: Joseph Andrew Bellinger, sophomore, majoring in criminal justice; Lia Irene Boese, majoring in chemistry (biochemistry); Chloe Michal Brown, majoring in organizational leadership; Marisa Sue Carman, majoring in biology (cellular and molecular); Moriah Geschwentner, sophomore, majoring in chemistry (biochemistry); and Avery Lauren Welton, junior, majoring in biology (health professions).

Rantoul: Jacob Alexander Pryor, senior, majoring in technology studies (construction management).

Richmond: Tammie Marie Schaffer, majoring in elementary education.