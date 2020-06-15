This week, readers were curious about major purchases and payments.

Q: How much did the special session of the Kansas Legislature cost the Kansas taxpayers?

The daily cost of the special session is just over $43,000, reports the Kansas Legislative Research Department.

That’s lower than the cost of the regular session, which is $77,000 per day.

“It is much larger because of all the additional session staff that is working to sustain on-going operations. The special session only had a minimal number of temporary staff working due to its shorter timeframe,” said J.G. Scott, director of the research organization.

Q: Just an off-the-wall thought. With all this social distancing going on, how about getting some investors to build a drive-in theater for Hutchinson? Remember the Ayr Vue at 30th and Plum?

That’s a good idea. Any investors interested?

Drive-in theaters aren’t new to Hutchinson. According to one of Steve Harmon’s Throwback Thursday columns in The News.

In 1949, Ray and Gene Bullard built a drive-ins theater at 400 East 30th for Jay P. Wooten named the “Ayr-Vu” Drive-In.

Opening night was July 27, 1949, showing “The Return Of October” starring Glenn Ford. Admission was 50 cents per adult.

Jay Wooten partnered with Dennis Montee in 1965 to form the Farmington Drive-In Theatre Association and they purchased the Iris and South Hutch Drive-In theaters also.

By 1972, the popularity of the theaters waned, and the ground was worth more than the revenues, so they razed the theatre and built the Farmington Plaza Center. It’s now the home of Genesis Health Clubs, Dollar General, Speedy Cash and more.

Send your questions to askhutch@hutchnews.com