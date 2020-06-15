Sheriff Department News

Arrests

• 8:30 p.m. Thursday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Anthony Underwood, 33, Ottawa, was arrested on a Franklin County probation violation warrant and a Franklin County probable cause warrant.

• 7:52 p.m. Friday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Corey Eubanks, 34, Centropolis, was arrested on a Franklin County probable cause warrant for aggravated escape from custody.

• 7:52 p.m. Friday, 305 S. Main St, Ottawa, Jesse Burgoon 32, Ottawa, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 3:36 p.m. Friday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Joy Powell, 60, Ottawa, was arrested on a Franklin County probable cause warrant for domestic battery.

• 10:22 p.m. Friday, 3800 Nebraska Road, Ottawa, Robert Branam 50, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with driving while suspended. Branam was later released on a notice to appear.

Accidents

• 12:44 a.m. Friday, 1400 block of US-59 highway, Princeton, Rocky Wilson, 36, Ottawa, was traveling north in his 1998 Volkswagen Passat on US-59 when he struck a deer that entered the roadway. Damage estimated at over $1,000.

Incidents

• 4:32 p.m. Thursday, 3900 block Indiana Terrace, Ottawa, Nina Colleen Fleming, 62, Pomona, reported that a tenant moved out of their rental home. Fleming reported $10,000 in damages to the residence.

• 9:32 p.m. Thursday, 1900 block Vermont Road, Rantoul, Billie Patterson, 84, Rantoul, died of natural causes while in the care of in-home hospice.

• 7:56 p.m. Thursday, 4400 block of Texas Road, Wellsville, a 61-year-old Wellsville man reported that a 54-year-old Wellsville woman threatened him and his grandchildren with a weapon after a verbal altercation. This case is being forwarded to the Franklin County Attorney’s Office for possible prosecution.

• 6:59 p.m. Friday, 4700 block of Thomas Road, a 44-year-old Wellsville woman reportedly battered a 23-year-old Le Loup woman during an argument. A case for domestic battery has been forwarded to the county attorney’s office for review.

Thefts

• 2:13 p.m. Thursday, 200 block N. Center Ave., Williamsburg, Kristen Criqui-Howell, 34, Williamsburg, reported $100 in items delivered to the wrong address and then taken by that resident at the wrong address.

• 2:26 a.m. Thursday, 200 block N. East Ave., Williamsburg, Steven Eastwood, 24, Osawatomie, reported his 1999 Dodge pickup had been broken into and items were stolen. Total loss estimated at $2,300.

Ottawa Police Department

Arrests

• 7:01 p.m. Friday, 200 S. Oak Street, Ottawa, Phillip Sherman, 37, Ottawa, was arrested after a disturbance.

• 7:19 p.m. Friday, 200 S. Oak Street, Ottawa, Janiece Jaimez, 42, Ottawa, was arrested for an active Shawnee County warrant.

• 4:31 a.m. Friday, 1000 S. Main Street, Ottawa, Acey Welch Jr., 35, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with driving under the influence of alcohol and ignition interlock required after being stopped for a traffic infraction. Welch was released on a notice to appear.

• 7:23 a.m. Saturday, 700 S. Cypress Street, Ottawa, a 54-year-old Ottawa man reported that a known suspect violated a protection order. Jon Clark, 34, Ottawa, was later arrested.

• 10:39 p.m. Saturday, 1641 S. Main Street (Knights Inn), Ottawa, Robert Millbern, 54, Ottawa, reported that known man was trespassing on the property after being served a criminal trespass warning. Jon Clark, 34, Ottawa, was arrested.

• 2:06 a.m. Saturday, 900 S. Main Street, Ottawa, Jessica Rondon, 32, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with driving under the influence, child endangerment, and interference with law enforcement, after being stopped for a traffic infraction and resisting arrest. Rondon was released on a notice to appear.

• 11:13 p.m. Sunday, 1000 N. Oak Street, Ottawa, Angela Curry, 47, Pomona, was arrested in connection with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, transporting an open container of alcohol after being stopped for a traffic infraction. Curry was released on a notice to appear.

• 11:13 p.m. Sunday, 1000 N. Oak Street, Ottawa, Jennifer Jenkins, 47, Ottawa, was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and transporting an open container of alcohol after being contacted on a traffic stop. Jenkins was released on a notice to appear.

Accidents

• 12:10 p.m. Friday, 1300 S. Beech Street, Ottawa, Ronald Early, 77, Ottawa, was driving a 2015 Nissan and backed into a 2011 Ford owned by Cole Bunce, 23, Ottawa.

• 1:51 p.m. Sunday, 120 E. 19th Street (Price Chopper), Ottawa, Bryan Kraus, 54, Ottawa, was driving a 2000 Ford Explorer and crashed into the building causing damage to the vehicle and the building. There were no injuries.

Incidents

Thefts

• 9:53 p.m. Friday, 715 W. 2nd St. (OPD), Jeffrey Kaye, 71, Glendale, Calif., reported identity theft.

• 9:42 a.m. Satuday, 325 S. Hickory Street (Lamb Roberts Funeral Home), Eric Price, 45, Ottawa, reported burglary, theft, criminal damage to property. Case is under investigation.

• 11:35 a.m. Saturday, 500 S. Willow St., Ottawa, Brandie Soman, 36, Ottawa, reported a past theft. Case is under investigation.