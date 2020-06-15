The Richmond Free Fair will go on as planned, but without public events.

The fair, slated for July 9-11, will be a fair for 4-H and FFA entries only, modified to fit COVID-19 requirements, said Laurinda Sobba, general 4-H superintendent.

“We considered having no fair at all, then ’Show and Go,’ but have decided this is doable,” Sobba said. “All the same classes as last year will be judged, only in somewhat different ways, if needed. For example, there will not be conference judging of any classes.”

Pre-entries are due by June 26 by sending to L. Sobba at 2987 Cloud Road, Richmond, KS 66080, or emailing to ljsobba80@gmail.com. Watch the Richmond Free Fair Facebook page for further directions.

Family and friends are discouraged from attending, and if they do attend, they are asked to practice social distancing.

“This year’s 4-H/FFA-only fair will be quite different,” fair board president Sarah Peters said. “We want to give these young people the same opportunities they are used to at the Richmond Fair, and will do our best to make it a successful experience for them.”

Here are points of interest for 4-H and FFA families:

• Entries will be accepted at the Community Building. from 3-8 p.m. Thursday afternoon, although livestock entries will be 4-8 p.m.

• Follow last year’s fair book, if you have one, since new books will not be printed.

• Any animal may be taken home after it shows or can stay until release time 2 p.m. Saturday.

• Entries in the Community Building will be released 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Richmond Community Museum will be open part of the time and offers air conditioning and a cold drink along with interesting things to see, museum president Mary Tooley said.

Fair activities that will not be part of the fair this year include open class entries, night programs, parade, livestock judging contests, kids’ games and the tractor show.

There will be limited concession stand offerings.

United Methodist Church across the street from the fair will be closed, said Cathy Parsons, United Methodist Women president.

The judging times are:

• Swine Show – 8 a.m. Friday

• Goats and Sheep – 5 p.m. Friday

• Chickens – TBA

• Bucket calves – 8:30 a.m. Saturday, followed by beef

No rabbits are allowed this year by state ruling.