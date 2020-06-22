DODGE CITY—The effects of COVID-19 continue to be felt as the City of Dodge City announced the cancellation of the Dodge City Fourth of July Celebration fireworks display.

According to city officials, the planning committee made up of city staff, community partners and volunteers, made the decision to cancel the display.

Co-chair of the planning committee, Dodge City Fire Chief Ken Spencer, said there were two reasons for the cancellation.

"At the time, it was still very uncertain where we would be with social distancing and the ability to have large gatherings by July 4," Spencer said. "We had to have a contract finalized by mid-May, and we didn’t know if it would be feasible.

"The negative economic impact that the pandemic has put on both businesses and government entities made it hard to justify the cost of the show this year," Spencer said.

The fireworks display is made possible through monetary donations made by individuals and businesses to go along with funding from the city and Ford County.

Planning will now shift toward the 2021 fireworks display.

Individuals or businesses can make a donation to the City of Dodge City – Community Fireworks Fund, 806 N. 2nd Ave., Dodge City, KS 67801, or contact Spencer for more information at 620-225-8187.