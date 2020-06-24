This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to The Newton Kansan online at https://www.thekansan.com/subscribenow.

The Harvey County Health Department Wednesday morning reported four new cases of COVID-19.

Two of the cases involve women in their 40s. One is hospitalized and the other is in home isolation. Both cases remain under investigation.

One is a women in her 20s. She remains in home isolation. According to the department’s release, "She is a close contact in the family unit of a known active case."

The other case is a man in his 20s. He had previously quarantined and is now in home isolation. "He is a close contact in the family unit of a known active case."

According to the release, the woman in her 20s is an employee at Kansas Christian Home in Newton.

"Her position does not have direct contact with residents or care staff of the long-term care facility. However, the Health Department will continue to work in conjunction with Kansas Christian Home to determine if additional testing of individuals is needed."

In all four cases, the testing was done by a private lab. The release said the health department will monitor the health of the individual as well as follow up all their contacts.

"We recognize there may be worry of community spread or a cluster of cases. Our current information does not lead us to that conclusion at this time, but we will continue to monitor," said Harvey County Health Department Director Lynnette Redington. "Multiple recent cases include known transmission through family households. We’ll emphasize again that the precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are not just for you, but for your loved ones, as well."

Harvey County has 24 confirmed and four probable cases of COVID-19 since March. There are 12 known active cases with 14 revovered. Two patients remain hospitalized.

There have been 1,335 tests conducted.

Currently, the state reports 12,970 cases with 1,082 hospitalization, 261 deaths and 148,735 negative tests.