Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has donated nearly $27,000 in Personal Protective Equipment to the Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System as part of its efforts to help the communities where it operates in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

The donation included approximately 6,700 KN95 masks, 5,400 three-ply masks and 243 isolation gowns.

Ken Johnson, president and CEO of HRHS, said the gift could not be timelier as Hutch Regional continues its efforts to contain the pandemic.

"Getting enough PPE to protect our patient care team during the crisis has been a huge, uphill battle," Johnson said. "The generous gift from Siemens Gamesa will help us to safely treat patients and keep our team healthy. We are very grateful for the generous donation."

In a statement issued by Siemens Gamesa, the company said: "The impact of the crisis has been felt across the world and is likely to continue for some time. In response, Siemens Gamesa has launched a social campaign to allow its teams to help in the global fight against the pandemic."