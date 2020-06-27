If Cupid’s arrows were real, they’d be circling Dorothy and Dale Grothusen, striking at will, perpetually renewing devotion, passion and friendship for the Ellsworth County natives.

Mutual and enduring affection is easily noticed as they sashay through each day, and they’ve demonstrated just that for three-quarters of a century.

McKenzie Burks can attest to their present-day infatuation. The part-time certified nurse aide at Brookdale Salina Fairdale, an assisted living community in eastern Salina where the Grothusens live, has witnessed many occasions when the couple — she is 97 and he is 101 — demonstrate their deep love for each other.

"You can tell there’s still a spark between them," said Burks, 18, of Smolan.

"Whenever they come out for meals, Dale will try and grab Dorothy’s hand and he holds it when they’re eating," she said. "They just cuddle up next to each other, and I think it’s so cute."

Dale’s also known to serenade his sweetheart or occasionally play the dining room piano.

Asked what makes him react with so much adoration for Dorothy, Dale quickly responded, "Love, that’s how come, and we’re happy."

The Grothusens have lived roughly five years in the retirement community and are among 35 residents.

Brookdale staff are planning a celebration for the couple Tuesday, on their 75th anniversary.

Their love affair began decades before in Ellsworth County, where Dorothy grew up south of the county seat by the same name, and Dale north of town.

"My mom and his mother used to see each other, like farm wives did on Saturdays," Dorothy said. "They would meet in downtown Ellsworth, and talk Bohemian."

It’s also where the boy and girl — both farm kids — met years later while in high school.

"I just thought he was a neat guy. He didn’t smoke or drink. That was my style, too," she said. "There weren’t many like that."

They dated some in high school.

"You know how kids just kind of know everybody? We probably met at a juke box downtown," she said.

They took in movies in Ellsworth, and sometimes "went for a Coke," Dorothy recalled. It was during the late 1930s when the country was in the throes of Depression.

"We were all so poor. Nobody had any money and we didn’t expect much," she said. "But we had lots of fun. Dale had a radio. He liked Bohemian music, and I liked it, too."

Dale left high school early and began his farming career, which was interrupted by the start of World War II.

He was drafted into military service and joined the U.S. Army Air Force in August 1942 (predecessor to the USAF). During his tour of duty in Europe, Dale completed 50 bombing missions as a gunner in a B-17 bomber, according to a June 6, 1985, story in the Ellsworth Reporter.

Dorothy called him a flight engineer.

"He never got shot down, but came close," she said.

They exchanged letters during the war. Dorothy still has the ones Dale sent her.

When fighting ceased in Europe, Dale was stationed at Boeing Field in Seattle, awaiting further duty.

"He was retrained for the Asian front," Dorothy said.

Surviving the war in Europe "meant you beat the odds," reporter Kurtis Gaston wrote in the 1985. "Another tour, with the possibility of bombing Japan itself, might be stretching his luck," the story reads.

Dale Grothusen "longed to return to the farm and hoped that the war would end before he was called to the Pacific Theatre," Gaston wrote.

The young airman was destined to join a B-29 bomber crew for the invasion of Japan, but circumstances changed in his favor.

Details are a bit blurry today, but Dorothy remembers being overjoyed when Dale came home to Ellsworth before Christmas in 1944.

"Then in January (’45) when he was back again, he got me a ring," Dorothy recalled.

She waited for her man to return, and kept busy working as chief clerk of the Ellsworth AAA office, which would become the federal Farm Service Agency, according to the Reporter story.

In June, Gaston wrote, Dorothy (Neuschafer) withdrew her life savings of $200 for a trip to San Francisco with a friend, then continued north to Seattle. The journey "temporarily" upset Dorothy’s parents.

After some goading from friends, Dale and Dorothy decided on a Wednesday night to get married that Saturday, June 30, at the home of friends Perry and Lorin Groves of Mercer Island, a suburb of Seattle, according to the 1985 story. A judge waived Washington state’s three-day waiting period for a marriage license. The ceremony was in the Groves’ backyard, with fresh flowers donated by neighbors and a girl living nearby playing the accordion.

Friends suggested a honeymoon, but Dale decided against it.

"I didn’t see why you had to go someplace for a honeymoon when you already are someplace!" he was quoted as saying in the 1985 story.

The newlyweds had four days together before Dorothy had to report back home to the AAA office.

Dale stopped in Ellsworth six weeks later while traveling by train to Barksdale Field in Shreveport, La., where he’d been reassigned. One month later, Dorothy joined him there, also by train.

Details are sketchy on dates, but the Grothusens’ first-born, Marsha Drebelbis, of Dallas, shared that her mother was in Union Station in Kansas City "when Mother read (an atomic bomb being dropped on Hiroshima, Japan, Aug. 6, 1945) that the war was over. It meant that Dad would be coming home permanently then."

The Grothusens settled on their farmstead 3 1/2 miles northeast of Ellsworth. The Gaston story read that the couple lived off of Dale’s savings until their first crop in 1947, while Dorothy was carrying Marsha. She was born later that year. Ruth (Obadal, now of Eugene, Ore.) followed in 1949, and brother Bill a decade later. He lives in Phoenix today.

The Grothusens’ offspring call most every Sunday morning, and visit by Skype (mobile conference calls).

"One of us gets there each month, and we have for years," Marsha said. The streak was broken thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, which limits personal visits.

"It’s sad we can’t see them nowadays," Marsha said. "Brookdale has been quite wise in limiting who goes there."

The Grothusens were a happy and hardworking young family. Dorothy often toiled on the farm alongside Dale.

"I had built-in babysitters," she said. "I worked out in the fields and the girls would take over. We still talk about harvest."

Daughter Marsha praised her parents for their family values.

"They’ve always been very supportive of each other and their children," she said. "They encouraged us to be individuals, but to work hard at what our choices were."

Dale and Dorothy pushed education, community service and good citizenship.

"We always stayed home when they were teenagers," she said.

All three Gorthusen offspring are college graduates.

When the last of those tassels turned, the parents took up dancing, specifically polka.

"They have been role models, self sustaining," Marsha said. "They were self-employed their whole lives as farmers."

Later, Dorothy joined the local news media. She wrote a weekly history column for at least a year, said Linda Denning. Denning and Sharon Montague, both former Salina Journal reporters, co-founded the Ellsworth County Independent in the late 1990s.

Dorothy worked many years for the Ellsworth Reporter and later the Independent.

"When Dorothy would do the (column) she would bring it up to present day," Denning said.

If the topic was a historic home in Ellsworth, for example, "she would talk about who lives there now. Those columns took a lot of work, and she did it for no charge," Denning said.

It was during that time when Dale fell ill during wheat harvest, and ended up in the hospital.

So Dorothy, in her late 70s, continued to bin the summer bounty.

"By the time we found out, she was out in the field by herself, filling the truck and driving to the elevator in Kanopolis," Denning said.

Family and friends teamed up to complete the harvest.

The Grothusens embraced Sharon and Brian Montague’s young children, Mark and Kimberly.

"They loved to go out to the farm when they were little. They’d go out at harvest and play in the grain truck, and just loved Dale and Dorothy," Sharon said. "They sat behind us at the Presbyterian Church and Dale always brought little things to tinker with and mess with the kids."

Dale built a bicycle and often rode it in parades, Denning said.

As time marched on, tough change was ahead.

"That was a sad thing when we had to move from the farm," Dorothy said. "We couldn’t take care of the farm and couldn’t take care of ourselves."

The couple sold out and moved to Salina.

But they haven’t changed as people.

"They keep you on your toes," said Burks, at Brookdale. "They have taught me that I should follow my dreams, keep being a good person and treat everyone with love and compassion."

They still set that example, Montague said, by staying close as they’ve grown older.

"I used to take Dorothy to get her hair and nails done. She’d tell Dale, ‘I’m leaving. We’ll be back in an hour or two.’ We’d get back and he’d say ‘Oh, I missed you so much.’ It was just so sweet. Dorothy cares about him so much.

"They’re just very special people. They really are."