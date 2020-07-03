Have holiday plans on hold? You are not alone. Instead of travel, many are choosing to take a staycation to enjoy rest and relaxation. This is where improvements and renovations to outdoor environments come into play. From pools to outdoor kitchens and spas, outdoor improvements are helping people give their homes resort-style appeal.

Looking for ideas? Here are some tips to help transform your home into an environment that is worthy of a staycation.

1. Pool

Pools are more popular than ever. While pools have long been considered to be expensive luxury items, various price points and options are available.

2. Spas

Hot tubs and saunas come in all shapes and sizes. Whether solo in a backyard or in tandem with other outdoor entertainment, they still have high appeal.

3. Ponds and lakes

These man-made bodies of water can not only help nature but can serve as a source of tranquility.

4. Fire pits

From those made of stone to purchasable fire bowls, fire pits remain a popular source of year-round enjoyment.

5. Outdoor kitchens

Warm weather months are an ideal time to enjoy dining alfresco. Outdoor kitchens continue to grow in popularity and can either be purchased as components or built-in.

6. Outdoor theaters

Install a screen, grab a projector and some popcorn and you are all set.

7. Family-friendly fun

Trampolines, basketball hoops and swingsets entertain the whole family.