This past week brought Shawnee County its most new confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in a single week to date, according to the website of the Shawnee County Health Department.

The county's number of confirmed new cases rose by 151, from 596 on Saturday, June 27, to 747 on Friday, July 3, that site said. Its figures weren’t updated Saturday, July 4.

The previous one-week high for confirmed cases had been 105, recorded the previous week, between June 20 and June 27.

This past week also brought Shawnee County four COVID-19 deaths, increasing its total to 13 from nine, according to the health department website. The county hadn’t previously seen more than two deaths from COVID-19 in any given week.

This past week’s COVID-19 fatalities included Topekans Sandy and Gary Shofner, whose 60th wedding anniversary would have been Aug. 13.

Gary Shofner died Tuesday at age 82 and Sandy Shofner died 30 hours later on Wednesday at age 80, according to their online obituaries at https://www.dovetopeka.com/Obituary/186462/Sandra-Shofner/Dove-KS?fbclid=IwAR2E5BhZ11xlSliFUE0CE0iQB3DYFp6-w711OZjaSdnrQdi3bmyDY86Kkxc and https://www.dovetopeka.com/Obituary/186462/Sandra-Shofner/Dove-KS?fbclid=IwAR2E5BhZ11xlSliFUE0CE0iQB3DYFp6-w711OZjaSdnrQdi3bmyDY86Kkxc.

"They fought COVID-19 together in the hospital side-by-side," Sandy Shofner’s obituary said.

County health officer Gianfranco Pezzino wrote Saturday on his personal Facebook page, that due to the sharp increase in the number of reported cases of COVID-19 in Shawnee County, the county health department was unable to contact each person who tests positive within the standard time frame of 24 hours from the time a report is received.

"It may now take two or three days before the first contact is established," Pezzino wrote.

He added that the health department continues to work diligently to increase its capacity to handle current reports more quickly.

