TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a "do not drink" order for the City of Kingman.

The order took effect on July 6 and will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are resolved. KDHE officials issued the order because secondary water sources known to be high in nitrate have been activated in order to meet water usage demands.

Until further notice the following steps should be observed:

Do not give the water to infants. Infants below the age of six months who drink water containing nitrate in excess of the maximum contaminant level (MCL) could become seriously ill and, if untreated, may die. Water, juice and formula for children under six months of age should not be prepared with tap water. Bottled water or other water low in nitrates should be used for infants until further notice.Do not boil the water. Boiling, freezing, filtering, or letting water stand does not reduce the nitrate level. Excessive boiling can make the nitrates more concentrated, because nitrates remain behind when the water evaporates.Water should not be ingested or used for brushing teeth. Use bottled water.Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from an automatic icemaker.Do not use water to cook or prepare food.Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested.

The water may be used to flush toilets.

Regardless of whether the public water supplier or KDHE announced a "do not drink" order, only KDHE can issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.

For consumer questions, contact the water system or KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information visit KDHE’s PWS consumer information website: http://www.kdheks.gov/pws/emergencyresponse/water_disruption.htm

Restaurants and other food establishments that have questions about the impact of the "do not drink" order on their business can contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety & lodging program at kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.