Saline County announced 17 new positive COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total to 190.

The Saline County Health Department said it is still monitoring 118 active cases, with 70 that have recovered.

The new cases were announced on the eve of a resolution voted on Wednesday by the Saline County Board of Commissioners which will mandate the wearing of masks or other face coverings beginning at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, July 9.