After the outcome of a previous meeting was scrapped because of concerns with public input, the Salina Planning Commission approved the rezoning of the land occupied by the former Lowell School building on Tuesday.

A new meeting

The commission made a decision on the the land during a June 2 meeting that included a public hearing on the issue. This meeting occurred during COVID-19 restrictions, allowing for only the commission and staff to be physically present, while the public was able to interact by phone and watch via public access TV and streaming.

There were concerns from the public about the audio and video connections and about whether one or two of the commissioners could hear well enough to take action on one of the items during that meeting.

A new public hearing was scheduled for the Tuesday meeting superseding any decision made on the June 2 meeting.

Additionally, concern was brought from the public about one of the commissioners having a conflict of interest with the developer of the land. That commissioner recused himself from Tuesday’s meeting.

A similar decision

The issue brought forward from the owner of the land was to allow for it to be rezoned to allow for the school building to be converted to apartments and allow for the potential of the remainder of the site to be developed into residences, as well.

Residents in the Highland neighborhood, where the building sits, raised concerns that having apartments does not fit with the rest of the neighborhood.

Other concerns from the neighbors were a lack of access to the playground at the school as a neighborhood park if the land was developed and the unusual intersection at Highland and Republic Avenues that many neighbors believe could be more dangerous if apartments are added.

More than 200 signatures were collected, mostly from residents within three blocks of the land, of people who opposed the rezoning.

In the end, the commission voted to recommend the rezoning of the land to allow for the building to be converted to apartments. The commission also recommended the remaining land to be rezoned to allow for future development, but limiting it to only single-family dwellings, taking the neighborhood’s concerns into consideration.