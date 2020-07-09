Since the Greater Topeka Partnership launched its HOST Relief Program in March, more than $1 million has been distributed to 285 small businesses.

But the giving doesn’t stop there. GTP announced Thursday during a news conference it will now donate gift cards to all Shawnee County first responders.

Employees who work for the Topeka Fire Department, American Medical Response, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and the Topeka Police Department will be on the receiving end.

"It’s an honor to be able to provide thanks to the individuals who are on the front lines every day, working to ensure our safety and well-being," said Scott Hunsicker, Kansas Financial Resources president and HOST organizer. "This is the least we can do to show them our gratitude and respect."

The program, created to assist businesses affected by COVID-19, has been funded through private donations and public grants.

To date, the program has raised more than $700,000 in private donations and provided gift cards to more than 2,300 Shawnee County employees who have been furloughed and laid off.

"It was always the intention with this program to not only provide relief to Shawnee County businesses, but to also build toward our economic recovery," GO Topeka president Molly Howey said. "With that in mind, the fight for recovery doesn’t end here. GO Topeka will continue to help support recovery and economic development in Shawnee County through the continued efforts of the HOST Relief Program."

Matt Pivarnik, president and CEO of the partnership, praised the program and what it has accomplished in the past three-plus months.

"It couldn’t have been accomplished without the remarkable leadership from the HOST donors, our staff and corporate partners," Pivarnik said. "It’s programs like this, which exemplify Topeka and Shawnee County’s amazing ability to collaborate, that will help us move closer to our recovery."