Beginning Monday, July 13, the Kansas Department of Transportation will begin replacing sections of guardrail on Interstate 135 in McPherson County. The guardrail is located between the K-61/US-81 junction and Wells Fargo Road bridge, mile post 58 to mile post 75.

Traffic flow through the work zone will not be restricted during the project.

Fulsom Brothers Inc., of Cedar Vale, is the primary contractor for this $163,514 project. The contractor has scheduled work to be completed by August, weather permitting.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a work zone. Check kandrive.org for updates and more information.