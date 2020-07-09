The Kansas State Fair Board will meet on Monday to reconsider its decision to hold this year’s event after a large number of vendors indicated they will not participate in September.

"What happened is after the board made the decision, some of the vendors who previously told us they were a go for this year indicated they are seriously reconsidering it," Kansas State Fair general manager Robin Jennison said Thursday.

"We had a number of vendors call and say they weren’t going to come," Jennison said. "It was getting to the point we were not going to be a fair that people expected for the state fair."

Additionally, Jennison said, it was beginning to appear the fair would be financially worse off going forward than not having it. The organization cannot operate in the red.

Jennison wouldn’t identify the vendors but said there were several "major vendors" pulling out.

"We have a map we started last week," Jennison said. "I had Janene (commercial exhibits coordinator Janene Starks) put people not coming in red, iffy in orange and those coming in green. Since last Thursday the map of the fairgrounds buildings has gotten mostly red. I don’t have a number, but I can tell you it’s significant."

While it remains the board’s decision, Jennison said, staff will now recommend not holding the fair.

They are working to still host several large livestock events around fair week, however.

"The interesting thing is that as vendors and that started shrinking, the number of people going to livestock shows was increasing," Jennison said. "If we’re able to figure out how to have livestock shows, they may be even bigger. I’m kind of guessing, but knowing the board and the discussion we had I think we’ll want to try to do something. There’s been a lot of effort by a lot of folks, especially kids, to get their animals ready to take somewhere to show."

They are discussing having three separate weekend shows, starting Labor Day, with a Grand Drive the second weekend and possibly an open show the third.

"I was really proud of the board for making the decision" to proceed with the fair, Jennison said.

The board voted 8-to-5 on June 30 to have the fair this year. While the Kansas secretary of health recommended against it, proponents cited a need to "get on with life."

"I believe come September, maybe later in September, we’ll see a lot of people doing a lot of what we recommended to the board, wearing masks and going about their business," Jennison said. "There are two groups of out there, those who are not convinced what they’re being told about masks and hand-washing can protect them and another group who says, ‘We’re not wearing masks,’ " Jennison said. "When the two groups get together and decide not living life and what’s happening to this economy are not good at all, then we’ll see it happen."

The fair has already lost $200,000 this year from events that did not occur, Jennison said. The fair applied for state COVID relief funds to cover that amount. It will likely apply for more aid to cover operations until next year.

"It was going to cut into our revenue pretty good" if the fair had gone forward, he said. "With what was happening it gets pretty tough to advertise it as a great event. We would not have had some (patrons) come anyway because of that. We were expecting that."

Last year’s fair generated $2.4 million in profit, which is what the fair uses to operate in the off-season and prepare for the following year’s fair.

"It’s what this place lives on," Jennison said. "Obviously there’s some non-fair revenue, but fair week is what we live on. This year we’ve only taken in $600,000 for that. We’re $1.7 million short of what we took in at last year’s fair, so we’ll send a request to the state for that. We’ll wait another month to request it since we have other revenue coming in we don’t have yet and we may have to give back refunds. So, sometime about fair time, we’ll know what that amount is and we’ll send that to the state to see if they can help us out with the shortfall."

Staff had been making arrangements for the Kansas Highway Patrol to work out of a trailer on the grounds, rather than using the small office in the Administration Building since they couldn’t social distance, Jennison said.

But the bigger challenge was grounds maintenance as state health officials were recommending the prison not send inmates out to assist. They normally had about 70 inmates cleaning stock barns and picking up litter on the grounds.

"We were in the process of figuring that out," Jennison said. "At the worst, we would have people clean out their own stalls before they left. We told the breeders and they told me they’d be glad to do it."

Most of the concert acts scheduled for this year’s fair have already agreed to place holds on the dates for next year’s fair and come then.

"The hope is we can roll all those concerts over," Jennison said. "Anybody who bought tickets, the tickets would be good next year. We hope we’re not going to be inundated with people wanting refunds. It’s just an advance ticket for next year."