Nominations for the 2020 class of the Salina Business Hall of Fame are now being accepted, the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday afternoon.

Established in 2005, the Salina Business Hall of Fame honors prominent business leaders both past and present who have made extraordinary contributions to Salina, earned the respect of the Salina community and exemplified the Free Enterprise System.

Three categories of nominations will include the Pioneer Award (1858-1925), Historic Award (1926-1975) and Contemporary Award (1976-present).

Chamber members and the general public will make the nominations. A special task force will determine the new inductees. Nomination forms are available at the Chamber office or can be downloaded by clicking on the Hall of Fame quick link at www.salinakansas.org. Deadline for nominations is 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7.

Inductees will be honored at a special luncheon this fall, with a portrait of each inductee will be displayed in the physical Business Hall of Fame in the Chamber office.