Shawnee County commissioners received a more than 10-minute reprimand Thursday morning from a county resident who vehemently opposes the mask requirements commissioners approved Monday.

Tami Hunt, who has attended and spoken at previous commission meetings, stood before commissioners at their regular meeting Thursday morning to say she is "appalled" at the measures being taken to control the spread of the coronavirus.

"My civic duty today is to call shenanigans," Hunt said.

She said the percentages of Shawnee County residents who have been infected with COVID-19 and who have died from the virus don’t support current rules regarding mask use.

"I’m not discounting any of those deaths. They were someone’s loved one," Hunt said. "But there have been 13 deaths in Shawnee County. There are 176,862 people who have survived."

Hunt, who was not wearing a mask at the meeting, also said the county’s mask mandate is unenforceable.

"I’m here without a mask," she said. "You can’t make me abide by that because of (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) laws. I don’t have to tell you anything."

Public health officials, including Shawnee County health officer Gianfranco Pezzino and Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Lee Norman, continue to recommend the use of masks to minimize the spread of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends the use of face coverings.

Hunt directed her comments Thursday primarily at Commissioners Kevin Cook and Aaron Mays, who voted in favor of the county adopting some mask requirements. Commissioner Bill Riphahn voted against the current mask mandate.

That mandate, which went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, requires everyone in Shawnee County, with a few exceptions, to wear a mask in indoor and outdoor public spaces where social distancing of at least 6 feet can’t be maintained.

Cook and Mays didn’t immediately respond to Hunt’s comments, but Riphahn said the speech was "very well put."

Mays said Monday, "I hate that this has to happen," but he indicated current COVID-19 numbers in Shawnee County had risen to the point where a mask requirement was necessary.

On Wednesday, the Shawnee County Health Department reported 890 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 281 of which remain active. The health department also reported 13 deaths and 10 current hospitalizations between Stormont Vail Hospital and the University of Kansas Health System St. Francis campus.

To date, 14,951 COVID-19 tests in the county have returned negative. An additional 377 people locally are being monitored for the virus.

All three commissioners wore a mask to Thursday’s commission meeting.