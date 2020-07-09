Southeast of Saline has made changes to the graduation and prom plans that are scheduled for July 17-18 due to the recent spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Saline County and the surrounding areas, and the recent mask orders from the governor, city and county.

The graduation will move to the more restrictive Option B on the graduation contingency plan, which will limit each graduate to four tickets for invited guests. The graduation will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 17, in the gym.

Attendance will be by ticket only with no general admission to the public. Furthermore, those who are in attendance will be required to wear a mask. Masks will be provided for the graduates. Southeast of Saline regrets having to make this adjustment, but the school said it is focused on providing the graduates with the recognition they deserve in the safest environment. A live stream of the graduation may be available; a recording will be available for all who are not able to attend.

Southeast of Saline will not able to sponsor the prom and after-prom that was rescheduled for July 18 under the current restrictions and conditions. The prom and after-prom is canceled and will not be rescheduled.