Saturday

Jul 11, 2020 at 12:25 PM


McPHERSON - McPherson College, a four-year private college located in central Kansas, announces the names of students earning degrees and who graduated from the college in May.


Halstead


Samuel Standifer, Bachelor of Science, Bus. Admin: Finance


Hesston


Cami Richardson, Bachelor of Science, Bus. Admin: Accounting, summa cum laude


Hutchinson


Tristan Hawkinson, Bachelor of Arts, Bus Admin:Acctng/Finance


Scott Marshall, Bachelor of Science, Tech: Restoration Mngmt


Larned


Kylee Martin, Bachelor of Arts, Communication, magna cum laue