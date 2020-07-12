On Saturday morning, as temperatures climbed into the 90’s for another blistering July day, around 100 runners, volunteers and joggers stretched and smiled knowing they were about to help Gunar Reed have a great day.

This was the fifth annual Runners for Gunar’s Sake, organized by Mark and Kristi Weiss, of rural Salina. This is a race that everyone wins. Gunar provides medals that are signed and dated.

Gunar Reed arrived an hour and a half early in a K-State Wildcat-decorated ATV wearing a Wildcat mask. He was ready for the annual day that he claims has made him famous. Gunar is a 16-year-old boy who has faced lifelong medical challenges, starting with his first heart surgery when he was 3 months old.

"Gunar has immune deficiency syndrome," said his mother, Shana Reed. "He’s homebound most of the time. His doctors don’t want him anywhere near sick people since he has no immune system."

But Gunar was there on Saturday to see runners, friends and family.

"Gunar really looks forward to this, beginning the day after last year’s run," said Shana. "All of our family lives in Salina. Dave’s parents are next door to Mark and Kristi. It’s so much fun."

"We didn’t know if he would make it," said grandmother Jolene Reed. "So, to see him now is a blessing. He never complains. We FaceTime every day and that’s a blessing, too."

Considering how fatigue has set in for most people during this year’s coronavirus stay-at-home challenge, Shana laughs when she says, "We’ve been doing this for 16 years."

For most runners and joggers, going out for a few miles on a summer day means hydrating properly, stretching and, most importantly, trying to avoid the extreme temperatures at the middle of most July days. Of course, some participants choose to walk the 5K.

This special run is different. It’s not timed to avoid the hottest time of the day. And, it’s much more than just a fundraiser for a deserving family.

"They get a realization of what it’s like to struggle," explained Mark Weiss, who set the start time at noon, and the run is always in the middle of July. Last year it was 112 degrees.

"I could make it more of a challenge," said Weiss. "We could mask up and run it."

Gunar, otherwise known as G-Man, is on oxygen full time these days. While participants registered and waited to run, everyone, including volunteers, wore a mask.

When runners consider what Gunnar goes through every day, they realize that having the ability to run a 5K on a warm summer day is a blessing. They know they are fortunate to be able to use their own good health to help someone else.

Runners wore neon green shirts that read: "I ran for G-Man." The shirts were decorated with a smiling G-Man that was drawn by Gunar a few years ago. The image of Gunar is wearing K-State purple and Royals blue. "Heck, yeah," exclaimed Gunar, with a smile, as he sat in his wheelchair waiting for the race to start.

The Reeds moved to Kansas City about 12 years ago to be closer to Children’s Mercy Hospital, where Gunar was becoming a regular.

He was born with immune deficiency syndrome, plus heart problems. He has been diagnosed with liver and lung disease. In addition to three open-heart surgeries, Gunar has had 32 other surgeries. He also has severe osteoporosis.

One of the runners was Doug Bischoff, a nurse from Kansas City who drove to Salina with his wife and kids. Bischoff treats Gunar with immunoglobulin infusion (IVIG) every month. He has been seeing him for nine years. IVIG is an intravenous therapy that helps people with weakened immune systems fight off infections.

"He’s a huge sports fan and there’s nothing on TV to watch, nothing to get excited about," said Weiss.

"Gunar’s a Royals fan," said Shana Reed. "He likes watching them and the Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys with his dad. And, of course, K-State. And, he’ll play any Mario video game and football and baseball games, too."

As the runners lined up to race, Gunar climbed back into the ATV to lead them. Mark Weiss gave directions for this rural run, a prayer was offered and everyone ran into the warm sunshine for Gunar’s sake.