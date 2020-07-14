Topeka saw three gunshot homicides within a six-hour period late Monday and early Tuesday.

Topeka police public relations specialist Gretchen Koenen revealed Tuesday afternoon that Crystal D. Andrews, 37, and Mercedes M. Holford, 13, both of Topeka, were found fatally shot in a house after police were called at 1:51 a.m. Tuesday to the 500 block of S.W. 5th.

Yellow crime scene tape could be seen Tuesday morning surrounding that house and the two vehicles in front of it at 516 S.W. 5th, about half a block west of S.W. Topeka Boulevard. The house was owned by Andrews, according to Shawnee County Appraiser’s Office records.

Separately, Koenen said Harry J. Jenkins, 66, was found to have been fatally shot in a house after police were called at 8:05 p.m. Monday to the 1100 block of S.W. Clay.

Jenkins died at the scene. Police weren’t releasing the name, age or gender of another shooting victim found at the scene, whom Lt. Kelvin Johnson said was taken to a Topeka hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

The people killed late Monday and early Tuesday were Topeka’s 13th, 14th and 15th homicide victims this year, said police Lt. Manny Munoz. The city has recorded 13 homicides, he said.

Police weren’t addressing Tuesday afternoon whether there was any connection between the two double shootings.

Police asked anyone with information about the shootings to email telltpd@topeka.org or call the police criminal investigation bureau at 785-368-9400.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or going online to www.p3tips.com/128.

Police Lt. John Sturgeon announced at 5:52 a.m. Tuesday that the department, because of a shortage of available officers, had implemented its walk-in reporting phase.

During walk-in reporting, police respond to scenes of crashes only if they involve possible injuries or death, impairment, traffic congestion, hazardous materials, hit-and-run drivers, disturbances or vehicles that require towing.

But the department returned to normal accident reporting early Tuesday afternoon, Koenen said.