After decades of service to the city of Lindsborg, Scott’s Hometown Foods will change hands.

This week owners Scott and Susan Achenbach announced that an agreement had been reached with White’s Foodliner. The takeover will be final Aug. 26.

"It’s just time. An opportunity opened up for us and we’re going to take it," Scott Achenbach said.

The Achenbachs took over Lee’s Thriftway and rebranded it in 1994. At the time, the store was located at 126 E. Lincoln St., site of the current Dollar General Store. It was in 2015 that they built a whole new store at the current location, 215 N. Harrison St. They doubled their square footage, added a bakery and deli and expanded their staff.

"We appreciate all the years of loyal business. We’ve made wonderful personal and business ties in the community," Scott Achenbach said. "Thank you to all the loyal friends and employees."

Scott said they aren’t going anywhere right now, just taking some time for family. The sale was an opportunity they couldn’t pass up.

"It’s a win-win for the community and for White’s," he said. "A few things will change, but not for the worse. They are a great organization to take it over."

The Achenbach legacy is going to good hands. Hands that have a legacy of their own. The White family has been in the grocery industry since 1953 in Coldwater. They operate five stores already and this acquisition will make it six. This family, with a passion for the industry, has four generations of grocers and three generations of grocery owners on their resume.

"Scott and Susan run stores a lot like we do. We are a small family grocer. We have the same core values. We have the utmost respect for Scott and Susan and their team. Like them, we take a lot of pride in our work and we push our people to be consistent, day in and day out. We want our stores to always look like Scott and Susan presented the store — grand opening ready," said Jordan White, operations manager for White’s Foodline.

White explained that his family has traveled throughout Kansas and they take every opportunity to stop at local stores and check out how others conduct business.

"Lindsborg has been a store we drive by on every trip to Kansas City. We have always told Scott and Susan, if it ever comes up for sale we sure would love first crack at it," White said. "We are really excited for the opportunity to serve the community of Lindsborg. We pride ourselves attempting to be the best small-town grocers in the state. We try to do everything the big boys do, just with a lot less real estate. We carry out groceries and we take pride in offering customer service. We believe our company, and our family values will allow us to fit in well in the great town of Lindsborg."

The Whites aren’t looking to fix what isn’t broken. Certified Angus Beef will continue to be sold. They will keep the Scott's Hometown Market website going for online orders. They have bought all the recipes from the Achenbachs as well and as for the Swedish heritage foods that are a staple in many "Little Sweden" households, they aren’t going anywhere.

"All of the favorite homemade deals they have done in the past will continue. We actually plan to redo the Swedish section and add a lot more product to the robust selection they already have," White said. "We will continue to do deli specials and the specialty bakery that the team is currently already doing."

In addition, White has stated that they will keep the employees currently at the location. With the exception of Scott and Susan Achenbach, obviously.

"We will need to replace two amazing people as well, so we are on the lookout for a few other jobs we will post as we get closer to takeover," he said. "We do have some changes coming — all very exciting — some will have to be a surprise."

He did talk about some of the changes coming to the store. The store will have an app and website complete with more than 200 digital coupons, giveaways, online ordering, pick-up and delivery service. The site will launch Aug. 26.

"We are true students of the business and we try to adapt to the grocery business and remain relevant," White explained. "It's very simple to use and we believe it's a first class website, online shopping website and mobile app."

Prices aren’t expected to rise as White Foodliner’s business model tends to keep prices low.

"With five, soon to be six stores, we buy a lot of key items by the truck and pallet," White explained. "Where a single store operator may struggle and only be able to buy a case or two, we buy it by the pallet or truckload and haul it around to all the stores to get a better cost."

Some new organizational schemes and upgrades are also in the future for the store. They will be adding some more organic options as well as some pre-cut fruit and ready to cook vegetable options. A single serve drink cooler will be added to the front to free up space in the produce area. They will also be adding a rotisserie chicken oven for sale of whole birds. A grocery department reset will also provide a bit more variety.

"Our reputation in central Kansas is if the big boys have it, so should we. We tend to carry a lot of variety," White said. "We are true students of the business. We like to try to stay ahead of the curve including new items and technology. We believe in small towns and we love the people of small towns. We are biased but we think they are the best kind of people."