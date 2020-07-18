Local elected officials plan this coming week to consider banning the use of "no knock" search warrants in Topeka and authorizing the Shawnee County Health Department to hire an infectious disease division manager.

The Shawnee County Commission will meet at 9 a.m. Monday in its chambers in Room B-11 of the Shawnee County Courthouse, 200 S.E. 7th, while the Topeka City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in its chambers at 214 S.E. 8th.

Commissioners will consider authorizing county health department director Linda Ochs to offer a candidate, whose identity has not been made public, the position of infectious disease division manager in her department at an annual total in salary and benefits of $83,637.

The commission voted June 29 to create that job at an annual total in salary and benefits of $75,100. Ochs said the costs involved could be financed using "various potential grants for COVID-19 response and health department reserve funds."

Topeka’s mayor and city council plan Tuesday to consider Councilman Spencer Duncan’s proposal to ban the use of no knock warrants while also putting in place requirements regarding the use of body cameras during the execution of search warrants and the retention of data recorded by those cameras.

Topeka police Chief Bill Cochran does not allow the use by his department of no knock warrants. But if the city had an ordinance in place banning such warrants, he said earlier this month, the mayor and council would need to repeal it for any subsequent police chief to be able to have officers execute no knock warrants.

The mayor and council had planned to consider Duncan’s proposal last week but put off action on it at the request of the Fraternal Order of Police, Duncan said.

The mayor and council also plan Tuesday to:

• Consider adopting a Citywide Housing Market Study and Strategy document, which they discussed last week. The study was undertaken to guide Topeka’s Affordable Housing Review Committee and provide a long-term strategy for meeting the city’s housing needs and addressing obstacles and opportunities regarding the city’s housing market.

• Consider removing the AT&T Building at 220 S.E. 6th from the Downtown Core Redevelopment District. The move could enable that property to receive a 10-year property tax exemption from Shawnee County at a time when 220 SE 6th, LLC – a real estate investment firm for which the principals are Cody Foster and David Sandir – is planning to make improvements there.

• Consider amending their rules to enable them to hold one of their regular meetings "at an established location within each of the nine council districts over the course of a two-year period, with a minimum of four ’district meetings’ scheduled in each year," according to a document in the agenda packet.

• Continue discussing city manager Brent Trout’s proposed 2021 city budget, which they are expected to consider for approval in August.

• Discuss but not act on the city’s proposed 2021 Consolidated Action Plan and Budget and 2021-2025 Consolidated Action Plan regarding the investment of public money designated for neighborhood improvements.

• Consider establishing a special committee to review and make recommendations to the mayor and council regarding public infrastructure projects.