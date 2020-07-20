Christy Schunn, a Harvey County resident and Bethel College graduate, recently announced she is seeking the Democratic write-in nomination for Harvey County Commission District 2.

There are no Democratic candidate filings for the commission seat for the upcoming election. However, for the Republican Party, Randy Hauge is seeking reelection to the District 2 seat. He does not have a primary challenger.

"I am working for about 500 write-ins so I can be placed on the general ballot in November," Schunn said. "I would then show up on the November ballot, and that is the goal. ... I want to put a different voice."

In the District 3 race, Don Schroeder, Michael J. Weber and Roger E. Lowery have all filed for the seat and will appear on primary ballots.

"Recent changes in my life allowed me more time to mount a campaign and let Harvey County voters have a much needed choice for the county commission," Schunn said. "Now more than ever, Harvey County needs a new direction."

According to her campaign website, she chose to run "to expand representation around the County Commissioner table."

"I want to give some other people a voice," Schunn said.

Her platform includes public and mental health, and embedding a mental health perspective in law enforcement. She will advocate for lower food sales tax and increased budget transparency.

Schunn is a clinical social worker and served as executive director of the Kansas Infant Death and SIDS Network, a statewide nonprofit, for 20 years.

In addition to her work within the KIDS Network, Schunn has worked with the Kansas Legislature on maternal and infant health and safe sleep regulations. She has served on the board of directors for Safe Kids Kansas, Emergency Medical Services for Children, March of Dimes, as secretary of Postpartum Support International Kansas Chapter and as treasurer for the international Association of SIDS and Infant Death Programs.

Since graduating from Bethel College and from KU with a master's in social welfare, Schunn has resided in North Newton for more than 30 years with her spouse, Kevin, a Kansas farmer, and their 19-year-old daughter Kate, a college student.