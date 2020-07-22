A truck caught fire at the Land Institute Tuesday afternoon after the truck ignited grass on the property.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office said at 3:02 p.m. Tuesday an employee at the institute was driving a white 1999 Ford F-150 on the 2440 E. Water Well Road property and pulled into a grassy area to water some goats.

As the truck was parked, the office said heat from it most likely ignited the grass which in turn caught the truck on fire. Damage to the truck is estimated at $3,500.

The sheriff’s office said Saline County Rural Fire District No. 2 responded and extinguished the fire and no humans or goats were injured.