Public transit in much of north-central Kansas will remain free for at least another month after OCCK announced it is extending free fares to its transit services through August.

OCCK said the free fares, which began in March in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, will continue for all of its public transit services, including Salina CityGo, 81 Connection, paratransit and the city of Abilene.

"It’s amazing that another month has come and gone already," said Michelle Griffin, OCCK mobility manager. "OCCK continues to provide the same great service for all passengers, even during this pandemic. We know that the passengers appreciate all that we do for them so we’re happy to provide another month of free fares."

Counties served by OCCK include Saline, Ottawa, Cloud, Republic, Jewell, Mitchell, Lincoln, Ellsworth, Osborne, Smith, McPherson, Marion, Dickinson and Clay.