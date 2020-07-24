Kansas Corn is reviving their Summer Listening Tour with stops where corn is grown. The Kansas Corn team will travel the state and provide updates on corn and corn-related industry. They will also gather feedback and answer questions.

"We want our board members who are farmers to have input from farmers around the state on their priorities," said Stacy Mayo-Martinez, the director of industry relations for Kansas Corn.

Kansas Corn staff will discuss issues that impact corn farmers. These items include information regarding ethanol, trade and K-12 education.

"Those things that are impacting their bottom line and how we are working on their behalf," Mayo-Martinez said. "We’re continuing to evolve and pivot and work on behalf of farmers."

Because of physical distancing and catering concerns, registration is required. All the dates, locations and details are at kscorn.com/tour.

All KCGA Member attendees get a new metal member sign when they register and attend a listening tour stop. Each meeting will take place from 6-8 p.m. in Allen, Clay, Gray, Reno, Shawnee and Thomas counties. Call 785-410-5009 for reservations.

Corn Road Tour

Northeast: August 5, Topeka

North Central: August 6, Clay Center

Southeast: August 10, Humboldt

South Central: August 11, Hutchinson

Southwest: August 12, Montezuma

Northwest: August 13, Rexford