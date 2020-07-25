Basketball, football and dancing are Josefine’s favorite activities.

The active teen enjoys school in general, with her favorite class being math. She said she’d like to be a teacher someday because she loves to work with children. A second option would be to become a therapist, because she likes to help people.

Josie, 15, said she enjoys watching funny videos, which make her laugh. Josie would love to join a family that is open and kind, enjoys sports and likes to play board games and video games together. She would benefit from a structured environment and lots of positive, one-on-one interaction and nurturing. A family with experience in trauma-informed parenting would be ideal.

To learn more about Josefine, call Adopt KS Kids at 877-457-5430 or email customercare@adoptkskids.org. Her case number is CH-7206.