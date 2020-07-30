Today's installment of Throwback Thursday takes us to the 400 block of East First Avenue on the south side.

About 1890, the Nelson brothers - John and Peter - moved to Hutchinson and opened a Hardware & Grain business at 3 S. Main. Business went so well that in 1895, John built a mansion at 407 E. 1st.

In 1903 the Nelson Brothers opened a machine shop behind their hardware store. It also was so successful that in 1908 they built a manufacturing plant at 612 E. 1st. John then oversaw that plant and Peter kept the hardware store. John retired in 1929 and sons James and Robert became the owners of Nelson Mfg. which was mostly metal components. John passed in 1931 and wife Pearl continued to live in the mansion until 1957.

A variety of folks have lived in the home since with names like Nellie Nelson, Mike McVay, Phillip Stiles and Joel Haag.

In March 2020, Greg and Teresa Kouf purchased the home, which was in need of severe external repair. The home today at 407 E. 1st is having repair work being done by Greg Kouf. You can see the complexity of the project.