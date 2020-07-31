A residential fire Thursday in Salina is being investigated as arson.

Salina police said at 1 a.m. Thursday tenants of 413 W. Republic Ave. learned there was a fire at the residence.

Police said the tenants were able to put the fire out but were not sure of how it started.

After reviewing video surveillance from the neighborhood, police discovered the house was set on fire by a white male wearing light colored clothing and shorts. After setting the fire, the man was shown running from the area.

Damage to the property is estimated at $1,000.