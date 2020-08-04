The Salina Rescue Mission reported Monday that staff and close to 50 residents have been quarantined after a shelter guest tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

The male resident informed staff last Wednesday that he was not feeling well and subsequently was tested for the virus.

There were 53 men staying at the shelter Thursday, when the Saline County Health Department confirmed the man had tested positive and informed all guests and staff that they had been exposed to the virus and should self-quarantine. Rescue mission staff and guests complied, with the exception of a few guests who chose not to self-quarantine and left the shelter.

Chad Young, with the Salina Rescue Mission, said Tuesday afternoon that three guests left when they were told everyone needed to quarantine, and three more departed the next day.

A team of nurses led by the health department conducted coronavirus testing on shelter guests and staff at the rescue mission. Arrangements were made with the health department, Saline County Emergency Management and Salina Rescue Mission for each person to shelter in individual rooms for the remainder of the quarantine period.

By Tuesday afternoon, the test results were in and all were negative.

Young commended the shelter guests who complied with the quarantine.

"A lot of these guys are working, and some of them had even just gotten jobs," he said. "And so now they're at a place of where they're having to call their employees and saying, 'I can't come in to work because I'm being quarantined here at the Rescue Mission.'

"That was a really big struggle for some of these guys (because) they're making progress and they're getting things going in the right direction, and then this thing comes and it's not even their fault that it happened. But yet they're still complying. I think that speaks pretty highly of these guys."

Saline County Health Department director Jason Tiller said Tuesday that the testing and quarantine had gone well.

"This whole process of trying to work with them, a shelter this size, is a little bit new for all of us," he said. "I think everybody was very professional and flexible and trying to figure out everything that needed to be done and work through the steps.

"I think we've been pretty successful in navigating through and trying to keep everybody safe."

According to Young, the rescue mission had safety precautions in place for some time before the positive test.

"We started wearing masks here at the mission before they were required by the city," he said. "When we saw the numbers starting to spike up, we were proactive and we started asking everybody to wear masks before they were required."

As for the guests who left the rescue mission without quarantining, that was out of either the shelter's or health department's control.

"Most likely those people are negative, but unfortunately they chose not to cooperate with the quarantine," Young said. "But each person has the right to make their own decision."

Tiller said all the health department can do is keep an eye out if any of the former shelter guests show up ill at the hospital.

"That's always a challenge with transient populations, just getting them to stay in one place," Tiller said. "We tried to be as upfront with everything as we possibly could with Chad, trying to figure out the details and results.

"They were doing everything they could and most places are doing everything they can, but sometimes things happen, and so we respond to it and try to guide people through it."