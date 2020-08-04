Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies late Monday recovered a stolen car and arrested a man after a foot chase, said Sheriff Brian C. Hill.

Shawnee County Jail records indicated Lyle J. Beaty, 27, was booked into the jail in connection with one misdemeanor count each of possessing stolen property and interfering with a law enforcement officer.

Deputies were called about 10:15 p.m. Monday on a report of a suspicious person at a service station in the 4200 block of N.W. Topeka Boulevard, where Hill said they found a man and a woman on the property.

Deputies determined that a Hyundai Sonata, which the man had been driving, had been reported stolen in the city of Topeka.

"Deputies attempted to arrest the male but he ran from the scene," Hill said. "After a brief foot pursuit, the male was detained and arrested."

The woman was released after investigators determined she hadn’t broken any laws, said sheriff’s Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer.