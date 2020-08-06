U.S. Cellular has promoted Aaron Blair to retail store manager at the Salina store at 2851 Market Place. In this role, Blair is responsible for leading his team of wireless technology experts to assist Salina citizens with all of their network and mobile device needs.

"At U.S. Cellular, we work hard to ensure our associates are equipped with the knowledge needed to help customers make informed decisions about their wireless service," said Randy Shurtz, area sales manager for U.S. Cellular in Salina. "I am excited for Aaron to lead our Salina store, and I’m confident his leadership skills will guide our team to help customers in the area with their technology needs."

Blair has nearly 11 years of wireless experience and recently served as a sales manager for U.S. Cellular. He attended Kansas State University and served five years in the Marine Corps reserve. In his free time, Aaron enjoys spending time with his two teenage boys camping, fishing, boating and enjoying the outdoors.