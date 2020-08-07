Acts 9:1-5 (NRSV) "Meanwhile Saul, still breathing threats and murder against the disciples of the Lord, went to the high priest and asked him for letters to the synagogues at Damascus, so that if he found any who belonged to the Way, men or women, he might bring them bound to Jerusalem. Now as he was going along and approaching Damascus, suddenly a light from heaven flashed around him. He fell to the ground and heard a voice saying to him, ‘Saul, Saul, why do you persecute me?’ He asked, ‘Who are you, Lord?’ The reply came, ‘I am Jesus, whom you are persecuting.’"

If we were to follow the story of Saul, who became Paul, we would know God in Christ made Paul realize he wasn’t to persecute any of God’s children. It should cause us to examine those we persecute in our own communities, consciously or unconsciously.

To the Beloved Community, I’m admitting right up front I’m going all Methodist on you today. Our Bishops recently put out a statement. "We ask every United Methodist to name the egregious sin of racism and white supremacy and join together to take a stand against the oppression and injustice that is killing persons of color."

I’ve long been involved in studies, protests, and other events that educated me about racism. Recently, I was led down a different path of inquiry, asking questions I’d never asked before.

Is white America scared of losing majority status, like Paul and the high priests? Would losing majority status threaten our long-standing social networks, the way we do business, and how we keep ourselves separate from people of color?

Is white America scared of losing its privileged positions of power, law-making, like Paul and the high priests? I don’t believe we’re afraid of law enforcement. But would we be if law enforcement officers were primarily persons of color?

Is white America being led to believe our whiteness is in jeopardy? Is white America being led to believe we must put down these protests, even though white America, too, cherishes the First Amendment?

Other questions came to mind. Are white people scared of white people? Are we afraid of standing up against other white people and saying no to racism and white supremacy? Are we scared of how other white people might retaliate against us for standing against the injustice and oppression of people of color and stand up for liberty and justice for all?

My faith in God convinces me the Beloved Community, followers of Jesus, do not want to fall before God to answer the question, "Why do you persecute me?" Let us stand to end racism.

The Rev. Mic McGuire is pastor of First United Methodist Church.