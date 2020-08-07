Southwest Kansas COVID-19 update

Finney County added 22 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases for an overall total of 1,780 as of 5:17 p.m. on Thursday.

Local health officials have determined there is evidence of community spread of the disease. The Finney County Health Department defines community spread as "five or more positive cases where the source is unable to be traced."

Of the Finney County cases, there are five individual currently hospitalized as of Thursday afternoon, and there has been a total of 10 deaths. A total of 3,327 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 82 cases pending as of Thursday.

Additional information, including preventative measures, can be found at www.finneycounty.org/Coronavirus .

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 14 new positive confirmed additional cases, moving its total to 2,161 as of Friday. Seward County added six positive cases to its total of 1,144. Grant County increased by eight cases for a total of 90 while Stanton County added five for a total of 35. Kearny County saw an increase of four cases for a total of 59. Gray and Haskell Counties each added three positive cases for totals of 73 and 44, respectively. Meade County added two cases for a total of 52. Greeley and Stevens Counties each added one case for totals of four and 46, respectively. Numbers in other counties in southwest Kansas remained constant through Friday.

Here’s a look at the totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Friday:

Finney - 1,780

Ford - 2,161

Grant - 90

Gray - 73

Greeley - 4

Hamilton - 41

Haskell - 44

Kearny - 59

Lane - 5

Meade - 52

Morton - 9

Scott - 29

Seward - 1,144

Stanton - 35

Stevens - 46

Wichita Co. - 4

The state of Kansas has over 30,600 confirmed positive cases as of Friday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.