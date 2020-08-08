Two girls from Pratt, concerned about the coming school year and possible job losses for their teachers due to the economic impact of the coronavirus, decided to make lemonade out of lemons. On July 9, 2020, Morgan McGreevy and Iliana Craft, Pratt 6th graders, put a plan into action that netted more than $800, all of which they donated to the Pratt Public School Foundation.

"It’s just something we wanted to do," said McGreevy. "The whole school situation, I just don’t want people to lose their jobs."

The girls prepared bath and body products, a variety of cookies and breads, and lemonade, and set up shop on July 9 at 521 Stout Street and 520 S. Oak.

It wasn’t long before the word spread, thanks to a few parental Facebook posts, and supporters turned out in full force to help the mission.

"We sold 40 loaves of banana bread," said Craft, who made the mini-loaves using a special family recipe.

The duo also sold plenty of snickerdoodle cookies and special body scrubs and soaps (made by McGreevy).

"We just want to go back to school," McGreevy said.

And they both agreed, they wanted their teachers to be there.

Last week the girls brought their hard-earned lemonade stand money to the Peoples Bank, where they met Chris Adelhardt from the Pratt Public School Foundation and Kerry Von Schriltz from Peoples Bank to officially donate their earnings.

The lemonade stand was successful, but other donations were added by way of a Facebook donation account set up by Melissa Moffitt.

"We are just very proud of these girls and how they turned worry into a positive action," Adelhardt said. "They have done a very good thing here."