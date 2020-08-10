Business Buzz

Unruh promoted

Sarahanne Unruh has been promoted to mortgage loan officer at The Citizens State Bank after spending the last 2½ years as a customer service representative there.

A Hesston resident with her husband, Phil, who is the technology supervisor at USD-460, along with her three sons, Unruh will work out of the banks’ Hesston branch.

"We are excited to add Sarahanne to our mortgage loan team," according to Jennifer Driskill, vice president of mortgage lending. "As a Hesston resident, she knows the area and will provide an important service to our new and existing customers."

With five years total banking experience, Unruh said she looks forward to her new role and is eager to get started.

"I look forward to being able to assist customers with mortgage lending," Unruh said. "Helping out the first-time home buyers and being a part of this big milestone with them and being able to make this whole process easy and fun will provide the excitement of this new challenge."

Heartland Dermatology welcomes surgeon

Heartland Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center recently welcomed Kevin Brough, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon.

Mohs surgery is a precise surgical technique used to treat skin cancer. It is considered the most effective treatment for many skin cancers. A fellowship trained surgeon spends two additional years beyond residency to train with the best Mohs surgeons.

"The entire team at Heartland Dermatology is excited to welcome Dr. Brough and his expertise to our growing family of passionate Dermatology providers," said Tim Young, Heartland Dermatology CEO. "We are changing the way Kansas views skin health. Heartland is providing Kansas with life-saving innovations in Mohs surgery."

Brough is originally from Texas and moved to Minnesota to train at the Mayo Clinic, where he completed residencies in internal medicine and dermatology and fellowships in micrographic surgery and dermatologic oncology.

Brough decided to come to Kansas to practice after seeing what a great need there was for skin surgeons in the state.

Name change coming

A clinic on the Newton Medical Center Campus known as Advanced Physical Therapy will change its name.

Effective Jan. 1, 2021, the clinic will be known as Empower Physical Therapy.