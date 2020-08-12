A Topeka man was arrested late Tuesday in connection with the killing of Jerrie Lyn Ross, 62, who died late Aug. 5 when a stray bullet from an exchange of gunfire that took place outdoors struck her in a house she owned at 1190 S.W. Gage Blvd.

Shawnee County Jail records indicated Tony Reece Dante Baird, 29, was being held without bond early Wednesday after being booked in at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday in connection with first-degree murder, aggravated assault and the reckless criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle.

Topeka police Lt. Manny Munoz said officers found Ross had died after they responded about 11:30 p.m. Aug. 5 to the 1100 block of S.W. Gage on a report of multiple gunshots being fired.

Ross, 62, was a real estate and property manager who owned and operated Homes By Ross in Topeka, according to her obituary at https://tinyurl.com/y2dtv6zd.

Family members asked that anyone willing to help cover funeral and family expenses contribute to a GoFundMe account they set up seeking to raise $25,000 at https://tinyurl.com/yyj4uk6x.

That account had received $6,415 as of early Wednesday.