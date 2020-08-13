A Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen early Wednesday morning in Salina.

Salina police said the theft happened sometime between midnight and 4 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Highland Avenue.

The owner, a 28-year-old woman from Salina, was visiting a resident on Highland and left her gray 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee parked on the street. According to police, the Jeep was left unlocked with the keys in the vehicle. There was also $500 left in the vehicle.

A neighbor reported seeing the Jeep at midnight and then it was gone at 4 a.m.

Police said there are currently no suspects. The license plate on the Jeep is Kansas 344 FPF.