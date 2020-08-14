The workplace has transformed. No longer confined to traditional work settings, many people, especially this time of year, may be opting to not only work at home but outdoors.

How do you create both the ideal work environment and perhaps a sense of peace? Many homeowners are now investing in both their indoor and outdoor environments to more easily both work and relax in the comfort of their own homes.

Looking for ideas? Here are some functional options to help improve overall tranquility and well-being.

1. Build a pond. Ponds have long been an ideal source for calm. Add seating and a remote outdoor workspace, and a pond can be a source of both relaxation and creative inspiration.

2. Add a hammock. Hammocks can be a potential location to read documents or take a phone call.

3. Create a spa. Whether it is indoors or outdoors, a spa will help instill a sense of calm and a place to provide a mental and physical break from work within the comforts of home.

4. Create lots of green space. Hardscape surfaces can be softened and made more attractive and softened through bushes and trees.

5. Add outdoor entertainment elements. Focal points such as fire pits, pools and outdoor kitchens can help create an inviting work environment.