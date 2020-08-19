Dickinson County has $132,000 in grant funds available for businesses outside the city limits of Abilene that are in Dickinson County.

The Community Development Block Grant funds are an important tool in supporting small Kansas communities. As communities come together in their response to COVID-19, additional CDBG resources are being made available through the CDBG-CV program.

Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28. For more information, visit https://www.dkedc.com/business/local-incentives/p/item/1573/dickinson-county-cdbgcv-grant-funds.