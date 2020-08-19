Local law enforcement agencies will be joining other departments across Kansas in a campaign to crack down on intoxicated drivers.

The "You Drink. You Drive. You Lose." campaign is scheduled to last for more than two weeks, starting Thursday and continuing through Labor Day.

The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office, Leavenworth Police Department, Lansing Police Department and Basehor Police Department will be among the participating law enforcement agencies.

Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley said law enforcement agencies receive grant funding through the state to pay for overtime hours for officers who participate in the campaign.

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, the annual "You Drink. You Drive. You Lose." campaign is part of the Special Traffic Enforcement Program. KDOT receives funding for the program from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

According to the Kansas Traffic Safety Resource Office, there were 2,125 alcohol-related crashes in Kansas in 2018. That year, 56 Kansans died in drunken driving crashes. Between 2009-2018, 1,001 Kansans were killed in drunken driving crashes.

"As you celebrate the upcoming Labor Day weekend, we urge everyone to play it safe and have a sober driver if you’ve been drinking," Capt. Andy Dean of the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a news release. "If you are traveling and suspect another motorist may be impaired, please dial 911."

The KHP is among the law enforcement agencies that will be participating in the upcoming DUI enforcement campaign.

