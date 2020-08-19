Police have not located the person who has been identified as a suspect in a shooting that left a Leavenworth man and his daughter wounded.

The shooting was reported Friday night at a residence in the 900 block of Third Avenue.

Police believe the victims, a 48-year-old man and his 28-year-old daughter, were involved in an argument with the suspect, whom they wanted to leave the residence.

The suspect allegedly shot the victims before fleeing the scene. Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens has said the victims’ injuries are serious but not considered life-threatening.

Kitchens said investigators "made some pretty good progress (Monday) in being able to talk to witnesses who were present." But the chief said there are more witnesses to interview. Detectives also would like to conduct formal interviews with the victims.

Kitchens said investigators also would like the opportunity to visit with the suspect.

Police have not released the name of the suspect.

