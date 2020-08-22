A woman was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs after a car crashed into a house in Leavenworth, a police spokesman said.

The crash was reported at about 9 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Quincy Street. Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said dispatchers were told a woman may have fled from the crash scene on foot.

Officers arrived on the scene and found that car had crashed into the front porch of a house.

"No one was injured," Kitchens said.

He said officers found items in the vehicle, a 1995 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera, that pointed to the identity of the owner and possibly the driver.

Police located the 33-year-old woman they believe had been driving the car at the time of the crash. Officers believe the woman may have been impaired by drugs.

She was arrested for an alleged DUI.

Kitchens said the woman also had a suspended driver’s license, and a warrant had been issued for her arrest in Meade County.

Kitchens said the primary damage to the house was to the front porch.